Development location concerns Fayetteville residents

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – People in Fayetteville are worried land that used to serve as a cemetery is being developed into an industrial park.

A piece of land near Combs Chapel Cemetery is being used as part of the Fayetteville Industrial Park. But ancestors of some of Fayetteville’s first residents believe there could be more unmarked graves in the area.

They are hoping to pause the development until they can know for sure.

“It seems like a desecration of a cemetery to me and I was hoping that someone else would feel that same way that I feel,” Fayetteville resident Libby Combs said.

We reached out to the city attorney for comment, but he was not available today.