Devil’s Den sees increase in visitors during pandemic

WINSLOW, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Today marks the 51st anniversary of Earth Day, and some people may be looking to take advantage of the great outdoors.

Tim Scott with Devil’s Den State Park, says that during the health crisis there has been more foot traffic with folks coming out for hikes, camping trips, horseback riding, or just a relaxed picnic day with friends.

He says there’s also been a big increase of people renting cabins. “With the pandemic, we have been busier than ever because outdoor activities is something you can do. You can social distance, and you can be outside,” Scott said. “And, I think its really made people appreciate the outdoors more and what Northwest Arkansas has to offer in that.”

Visitors are encouraged to social distance and wear a face covering inside buildings.

Scott reminds folks going camping or hiking of a few safety tips. Visitors are encouraged to tell someone where they are and when they will be back. Hike with a friend when possible, and to have a safety equipment bag with a flashlight, water and batteries.