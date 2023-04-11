FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rock and roll performers Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter will be stopping by Fayetteville in September during their attempt to visit all 50 states on tour.

The two recording artists and longtime friends are hoping to set the official world record for the fastest time to play a concert in each of the 50 states.

The current record is 50 shows in 50 days set in 2003, so the pair will be attempting to complete the tour in 49 days.

The See It All American Tour launches on Saturday, Aug. 5, with two shows in one day, first in Maryland and then Pennsylvania.

The tour is accompanied by a collaborative single “See It All” to commemorate the occasion, which will be available April 14.

“I’ve had this idea in my back pocket for the better part of a decade,” Allman said. “50 shows in the 50 United States in 50 days. I think growing up reading the World Record books, it’s just always been a fantasy to go after one. This undertaking is going to be really difficult, but very rewarding.”

“There’s no better way to see it all but by playing all 50 states in under 50 days and I couldn’t think of a better friend to do something this crazy with,” Frankenreiter added.

The duo will perform with special guest Mishka at the Walton Arts Center on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $29.

Pre-sale tickets will be available Wednesday, April 12, and Thursday, April 13, at 10 a.m. (pre-sale code: SEEITALL). Tickets will go on-sale to the public Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at waltonartscenter.org, by calling 479-443-5600 weekdays 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. or in-person at the box office weekdays 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.