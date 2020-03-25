DHS encouraging people to apply online for services rather than in person

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansans applying for Medicaid, food assistance, and other programs are encouraged to do so online or by phone rather than in-person during this public health emergency.

People applying in-person may experience longer than usual wait times because the Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS) is limiting the number of people in office lobbies at one time. DHS also is requesting federal approval to change some of its processes to reduce the need for in-person contact.

“Our offices are open because people need the services we provide, but we want to do our part in flattening the curve of this virus,” said DHS Secretary Cindy Gillespie. “We’ve worked quickly to implement a number of strategies that will help with that. We want to do everything we can to keep people safe.”

Gillespie said that many people are still showing up to apply for benefits in-person and that it is important that they know they have other options.

Strategies DHS is using to flatten the curve while still providing critical services include: