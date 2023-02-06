LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A trio of Northwest Arkansas counties have been awarded federal funds to help supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the area.

According to a media release, Benton, Carroll and Washington counties were awarded money through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency for Phase 40 of the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. Benton County received $70,576, Washington County received $62,781 and Carroll County received $7,102, according to the release.

The selections were made by the EFSP national board. A local board coordinated by the United Way of Northwest Arkansas will distribute the funds to “help expand the capacity of food

and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.”

“We are excited to help local organizations that are doing this important work,” said

Jackie Hancock, president and CEO of United Way. “EFSP has provided critical funds to

serve this community, and we’re looking for effective and innovative programs to

support.”

The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under these phases of the program. Local agencies selected must be private, voluntary non-profits or units of government and must be eligible to receive federal funds.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for EFSP funds may contact

Megan Heckes at the United Way of Northwest Arkansas at mheckes@unitedwaynwa.org or at 479-303-4421. The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. on Friday, February 24.

Applications are available online here.