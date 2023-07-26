BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

Arkansas continued to revamp its 2024 roster earlier this week with the addition of Eastern Illinois outfielder Lincoln Riley, elevated Bobby Wernes to a full-time assistant role and knows its foes next season in Arlington.

Riley, who played a trio of games last season at the Razorbacks’ Baum-Walker Stadium, joins the Missouri duo of Ty Wilmsmeyer and Ross Lovich, Hutchinson Community College transfer Will Edmundson and Tarleton State first baseman/outfielder Jack Wagner as transfer outfielders added to the squad.

The 5-10, 180-pound Riley hit .307 with four home runs, 38 RBIs, 18 stolen bases in 20 attempts, 51 runs scored and a school record 23 hit-by-pitches last season while starting in center field in all 59 Eastern Illinois games.

Riley, who also shined defensively in center while not having an error in 151 chances, will help replace last season’ Arkansas starting outfield of Tavian Josenberger, Jace Bohrofen and Jared Wegner, all of whom were were taken in the recent Major League baseball draft and signed with their teams.

He was named to the NCAA Vanderbilt All-Regional team after going for 3-of-8 in pair of losses against the Commodores and Xavier in the NCAA Tournament.

Riley was 4-of-12 with four runs scored against Arkansas in a series in which the Razorbacks took two of three games on Feb. 24-26.

That included a 2-of-5 performance with a walk and three runs scored in Eastern Ilinois’ 12-3 win in the series finale.

Riley was also 7-of-15 against visiting Little Rock in a three-game series on April 14-15.

A former prep star for Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Washington High School, Riley began his collegiate career with two seasons at Southeastern Community College.

Riley is one of seven Arkansas total portal transfers additions along with Texas Tech duo of catcher Hudson White and pitcher Mason Molina, Sacramento State shortstop Wehiwa Aloy and Kansas pitcher Stone Hewlett.

• • •



Wernes is a former Arkansas player that has been a volunteer assistant for the Razorbacks for the last three seasons.

With a new NCAA rule allowing for a full third-time assistant, he joins pitching coach Matt Hobbs and hitting coach Nate Thompson as assistants for head coach Dave Van Horn.

• • •

Arkansas will be facing Oklahoma State, Oregon State and Michigan on Feb. 23-25 at the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Stadium in Arlington.

That is part of three straight weekends dubbed the College Baseball Series on Feb. 16 through March 3 that Globe Life will host a quarter of college teams.

The first weekend of Feb. 16-18 is the Shriners Children College Showdown and will feature Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Baylor and Tennessee.

The third and final weekend on March 1-3 will feature TCU, Texas A&M, USC and Arizona State