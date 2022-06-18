BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

OMAHA, Neb. – Every college baseball team begins its season with the ultimate goal of ending it in Omaha at Charles Schwab Stadium.

But only eight of the 299 that play Division I baseball get the honor of playing in the College World Series and only one of those leaves with the crown.

Arkansas (43-19) begins play at this year’s CWS Saturday with a 1 p.m game against Stanford (47-16) and the Razorbacks hoping to land their elusive first national title.

“”This place, I’ve said it 20 times in the last week, it never gets old,” Van Horn said “It’s hard to get here. It’s special.”

Action got underway on Friday with Oklahoma downing Texas A&M 13-8 and Notre Dame topping Texas 7-3 in bracket one.

The Arkansas-Stanford game and Saturday’s night’s 6 p.m. battle between SEC foes Ole Miss and Auburn are both bracket two games.

Van Horn admits that in his seventh trip to the CWS as Arkansas head coach and ninth overall he looks at it differently now.

“I want to win it,” Van Horn said. “I’ve wanted to win it since I started coaching. Who wouldn’t? You get in it to win that last game of the year. But the longer you coach, the more you just appreciate the players. And that’s where I’m at now.”

Arkansas will send ace Connor Noland (6-5, 4.12) to the mound, a senior whose two starts in the regional and Super Regional have set the tone for the Razorbacks.

Noland believes this Razorback team, which skidded into the NCAA Tournament as losers of four straight and 8 of 12, is finally playing its best baseball at the right time of the season.

“I think I knew we were tough the whole year,” Noland said. “Just sometimes you have to wait for an opportunity to prove it. And I think that the last two weeks have given us an opportunity to prove it.

“And I’ve seen it here and there again, but it’s really staying true this past two weeks, three weeks. The team’s really come together. And we’re playing a brand of baseball that Arkansas should be proud of.”

Stanford right hander Alex Williams (8-3, 2.88), the Pac-12 pitcher of the year, will be his team’s opening hurler.

Williams created a bit of a stir during Thursday’s press conference when asked about Arkansas.

“I know they’re going to be a good team, a good offense,” Williams said. “I look forward to facing them. I think it’s going to be a good game.

“I’d take our offense over theirs any day. I think we’ve got them. I respect them. They’re a good team. I look forward to playing them.”

Noland didn’t get angry about Williams’ comments.

“You can say whatever you want,” Noland said. “I think everybody should be confident in themselves. I’ve got the same confidence with my guys, the batters and our fielders. So I guess we’ll find out.”

Stanford beat Arkansas 5-0 back on Feb. 27 in the Round Rock Classic.

The Razorbacks had just two hits as Quinn Matthews – who is now his team’s closer – and two relivers stymied Arkansas.

“When we played then in February, they were better than us,” Van Horn said. “We were out there in 35 degrees and it was brutal. But I thought they outplayed us, out-toughed us.

“Why are we a different team now? Well, we have a lot of games under our belt now.”

Stanford had won 15 games in a row heading into the NCAA Tournament, but has found itself needing to stave off elimination five times since it started.

The Cardinal had to deal with the heartbreak it suffered last season in the CWS.

Vanderbilt rallied with two runs in the bottom of the ninth in 2021 to keep Stanford from going on to play Mississippi State in the best 2-of-3 championship series.

The Cardinal would have had that opportunity because North Carolina State, who ended Arkansas’ season, was bounced because of covid protocols.

Stanford coach David Esquer took a moment to acknowledge the 2021 heartbreak on Thursday.

“Probably was a split second of PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder) when we walked back in, remembering last year and then it was gone,” Esquer said.

Stanford star outfielder Brock Jones, expected to be top pick in next month’s Major League Baseball Draft, echoed some of those same sentiments.

“You come back into the park and you immediately, it’s the first thought that hits your brain is how you lost last year and how you ended up leaving that all behind,” Jones said. “So I think that’s definitely a big motivation.

“We have a lot of returning guys who were here last year….We’re not going to run from it. We’re here to face everything and we couldn’t be more excited to be back.”

Williams will get the nod on the mound for Stanford despite having 11 runs over his last six innings in starts against Texas State and UConn.

“At the beginning of the season I was like, ‘I cannot wait to get back to Omaha and get revenge and get that chance again,’” Williams said. “We’ve got eight of our nine starters have played here before. I think we have a sense of maturity about us. We know what it’s like. The game’s not too big for us and obviously we’ve been waiting for this moment.”

Esquer has great respect for Van Horn.

“I think it’s kind of a typical Dave Van Horn team,” Esquer said. “I know maybe their numbers didn’t start off like they would’ve wanted, just like ours didn’t. But I think in the last six weeks or so they’ve played pretty typical Arkansas baseball.”

Van Horn told all members of his pitching staff before NCAA Tournament action to stay ready at all times.

“Don’t think you’re starting tomorrow, you may be pitching today,” Van Horn said. “And it seemed to work a little bit. And then we’ve had a few guys step up for us.”