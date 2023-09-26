BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

Arkansas was named Tuesday as Collegiate Baseball’s 2023 national recruiting champion, the first time in the 41 years that the publication has evaluated recruiting hauls that the Razorbacks landed that honor.

Only players that make it to a college campus are factored into the rankings while those who signed professional contracts after the Major League Baseball Draft are not.

The Razorbacks class includes 24 recruits – 14 freshmen, one junior college transfer and nine portal transfers.

Arkansas hitting coach and recruiting coordinator Nate Thompson is obviously pleased with the newcomers.

“Our 2023 class features seven Perfect Game top 100 prospects plus two other players who were listed in MLB Pipeline’s top 250 prospects for the draft,” Thompson told Collegiate Baseball. “That’s a new record for Perfect Game top 100 prospects to make it to campus.”

Perfect Game views Arkansas’ 2023 class as second behind UCLA, but that includes all signees.

Arkansas has 19 commits in its 2024 recruiting class that is ranked 12th by Perfect Game and 20 in a 2025 one that is tabbed the third-best nationally by PG.

The 2025 Class recently added three commitments and is now ranked third nationally by Perfect Game behind Tennessee and Texas.

Those were outfielder Cooper Auschwitz (6-1, 175) of Owasso, Okla., shortstop-third baseman Cadyn Mitchell of Mansfield (Texas) Timberview and catcher Carter Rutebar (5-11, 190) of Midlothian (Texas) Heritage.

COLLEGIATE BASEBALL’s 2023 Top 50 Recruiting Classes

Arkansas UCLA Tennessee

4 . Florida Georgia LSU Vanderbiit Georgia Texas A&M Texas Mississippi St. Mississippi North Carolina Texas Tech Alabama Louisville Auburn Indiana Florida St. Georgia Tech. Oregon South Carolina Virginia Clemson N.C. State Oregon St. East Carolina Duke Miami, Fla. Stanford Southern California Michigan Wake Forest Coastal Carolina Notre Dame TCU Oklahoma U.C. Santa Barbara Oklahoma St. Cal. St. Fullerton Kentucky West Virginia Wichita St. Arizona St. San Diego St. Virginia Tech Long Beach St. Maryland Dallas Baptist Oral Roberts Grand Canyon

Collegiate Baseball National Recruiting Champions:

2023: Arkansas

2022: LSU

2021: UCLA

2020: Miami (Fla.)

2019: Vanderbilt

2018: LSU

2017: Vanderbilt

2016: Arizona St

.2015: Florida

2014: LSU

2013: Florida

2012: Vanderbilt

2011: South Carolina

2010: LSU

2009: Florida

2008: Arizona St.

2007: LSU

2006: South Carolina

2005: South Carolina

2004: LSU

2003: North Carolina & South Carolina

2002: Georgia Tech

2001: Southern California

2000: Cal. St. Fullerton

1999: Southern California

1998: Georgia Tech

1997: UCLA

1996: Texas A&M

1995: Arizona St.

1994: Mississippi St.

1993: Miami (Fla.)

1992: Florida St.

1991: Miami (Fla.)

1990: Arizona

1989: Florida St.

1988: Miami (Fla.)

1987: Stanford

1986: Stanford

1985: Hawaii

1984: Florida St.

1983: Arizona St.



