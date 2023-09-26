BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON
Arkansas was named Tuesday as Collegiate Baseball’s 2023 national recruiting champion, the first time in the 41 years that the publication has evaluated recruiting hauls that the Razorbacks landed that honor.
Only players that make it to a college campus are factored into the rankings while those who signed professional contracts after the Major League Baseball Draft are not.
The Razorbacks class includes 24 recruits – 14 freshmen, one junior college transfer and nine portal transfers.
Arkansas hitting coach and recruiting coordinator Nate Thompson is obviously pleased with the newcomers.
“Our 2023 class features seven Perfect Game top 100 prospects plus two other players who were listed in MLB Pipeline’s top 250 prospects for the draft,” Thompson told Collegiate Baseball. “That’s a new record for Perfect Game top 100 prospects to make it to campus.”
Perfect Game views Arkansas’ 2023 class as second behind UCLA, but that includes all signees.
Arkansas has 19 commits in its 2024 recruiting class that is ranked 12th by Perfect Game and 20 in a 2025 one that is tabbed the third-best nationally by PG.
The 2025 Class recently added three commitments and is now ranked third nationally by Perfect Game behind Tennessee and Texas.
Those were outfielder Cooper Auschwitz (6-1, 175) of Owasso, Okla., shortstop-third baseman Cadyn Mitchell of Mansfield (Texas) Timberview and catcher Carter Rutebar (5-11, 190) of Midlothian (Texas) Heritage.
Photo by John D. James
• • •
COLLEGIATE BASEBALL’s 2023 Top 50 Recruiting Classes
- Arkansas
- UCLA
- Tennessee
4 . Florida
- Georgia
- LSU
- Vanderbiit
- Texas A&M
- Texas
- Mississippi St.
- Mississippi
- North Carolina
- Texas Tech
- Alabama
- Louisville
- Auburn
- Indiana
- Florida St.
- Georgia Tech.
- Oregon
- South Carolina
- Virginia
- Clemson
- N.C. State
- Oregon St.
- East Carolina
- Duke
- Miami, Fla.
- Stanford
- Southern California
- Michigan
- Wake Forest
- Coastal Carolina
- Notre Dame
- TCU
- Oklahoma
- U.C. Santa Barbara
- Oklahoma St.
- Cal. St. Fullerton
- Kentucky
- West Virginia
- Wichita St.
- Arizona St.
- San Diego St.
- Virginia Tech
- Long Beach St.
- Maryland
- Dallas Baptist
- Oral Roberts
- Grand Canyon
Collegiate Baseball National Recruiting Champions:
2023: Arkansas
2022: LSU
2021: UCLA
2020: Miami (Fla.)
2019: Vanderbilt
2018: LSU
2017: Vanderbilt
2016: Arizona St
.2015: Florida
2014: LSU
2013: Florida
2012: Vanderbilt
2011: South Carolina
2010: LSU
2009: Florida
2008: Arizona St.
2007: LSU
2006: South Carolina
2005: South Carolina
2004: LSU
2003: North Carolina & South Carolina
2002: Georgia Tech
2001: Southern California
2000: Cal. St. Fullerton
1999: Southern California
1998: Georgia Tech
1997: UCLA
1996: Texas A&M
1995: Arizona St.
1994: Mississippi St.
1993: Miami (Fla.)
1992: Florida St.
1991: Miami (Fla.)
1990: Arizona
1989: Florida St.
1988: Miami (Fla.)
1987: Stanford
1986: Stanford
1985: Hawaii
1984: Florida St.
1983: Arizona St.
Source: Collegiate Baseball