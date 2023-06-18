BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

Before it turned midnight in Fayetteville on Saturday night, the Diamond Hogs added yet another portal transfer – this one a Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American shortstop.

Former Sacramento State shortstop and Hawaiian-born Wehiwa Aloy (6-1, 195), who had 30 multi-hit games this past season, announced his intention to transfer to Arkansas via Instagram.

He joins Texas Tech catcher Hudson White, Tarleton State first baseman Jack Wagner and Missouri outfielder Ty Wilmsmeyer as Arkansas transfer additions this week.

The Razorbacks had previously Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College outfielder Will Edmonson, the Jayhawk Conference Player of the Year after a season in which he hit. 451 with 15 home runs, 56 RBIs and 15 stolen bases.

Aloy earned Western Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year honors after hitting a team-leading .376, hitting 14 home runs, driving in 46 runs and scoring 69.

Born in Maui, the righty-swinging and throwing Aloy was a prep star for Wailuku’s H.P. Baldwin High School while hitting .350 his senior season.

Aloy’s dad Jamie played college baseball for Hawaii and was a 48th-round draft pick of the San Francisco Giants in the 1999 Major League Baseball Draft.

White had been a two-year starting catcher for Texas Tech and hit .294 with 11 homers and 49 RBIs this past season as a sophomore.

Former Kansas outfield Wagner had a breakout season for Tarleton State as he slugged 15 home runs and had 56 RBIs.

Wilmsmeyer hit .311 with 7 home runs and 25 RBIs while playing center field for Missouri.

Photo courtesy of Sacramento State athletics