LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Period Poverty Project submitted a new title to its tampon tax removal ballot on Wednesday that will now include diapers for babies, adults, and those with disabilities.

It also includes feminine hygiene products such as tampons, menstrual cups, and sanitary napkins.

The new ballot title is a result of Attorney General Tim Griffin rejecting the group’s first ballot title because it had to include another statement about other products that wouldn’t be included such as soap and deodorant.

Katie Clark, founder of the Arkansas Period Poverty Project, says diapers impact a large portion of the state’s population.

“We all need diapers some point in our life, and there’s a sales and use tax on that as well. But there shouldn’t be because it is a necessity in life. It’s a medical necessity,” Clark said.

Clark will find out on Oct. 12 if Griffin will approve the new ballot title.

If it is approved, it will be on the ballot for Nov. 2024.