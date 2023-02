PITTSBURGH, Penn. (KNWA/KFTA) — The outdoor retailer Moosejaw is being bought by Dick’s Sporting Goods from Walmart.

Dick’s Sporting Goods senior vice president Todd Spaletto says the company admires what Moosejaw has accomplished over the past 30 years as leaders in the outdoor industry.

The deal is expected to close in March.

Moosejaw was founded in Michigan in 1992 and has brick-and-mortar locations in Arkansas, Missouri, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas and Michigan.