FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A group of Dickson Street businesses in Fayetteville announced that they will host and celebrate Mardi Gras/Fat Tuesday with the 1st Annual Bead Crawl.

According to a press release, the event is presented by D’ark Events & Promotions, located at The Piano Bar, and will include participating Dickson Street storefront businesses Infusion, Ryleigh’s, Sideways, Club Rush, Bugsy’s, KISS NWA 105.3 FM and Pedal Pub.

Visit the above businesses between February 26, Fat Saturday, and March 1, Fat Tuesday, to collect the traditional Mardi Gras beads. Participants are encouraged to bring their own beads to share.

“Gather all that you can and meet back at The Piano Bar at 11:59 for The Weighing of The Beads, where the participants with the most beads collected will compete for a cash prize,” the release states.

Other festivities include a Fat Tuesday Masquerade Ball and Costume Contest, a crawfish boil, carnival concessions and live Cajun music followed by a piano show in a fully-decorated Mardi Gras-themed venue, hosted by local radio personalities Jon Williams and Hillary Bell.

That final event starts at 6 p.m. on March 1, at The Piano Bar, 230 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville.

More information is available here.