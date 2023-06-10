FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Starting June 13, the City of Fayetteville will begin making improvements to Dickson Street between North College Avenue and North School Avenue, according to a news release.

Two sections of construction will take place. The first section, between School and Thompson Avenue, is expected to be finished by June 23. The section east of Thompson Avenue is expected to be finished by July 21, weather permitting.

During this time, crews will repair or replace sidewalks, curbs, brick pavers, and other features on Dickson Street, according to the release. New asphalt pavement and striping are expected to be added, along with a striped bike lane between College and East Avenue.

Road closures are expected to be kept at a minimum with flaggers present. Closures of short sections of roads will occur during working hours but are expected to be limited to a few days on each block.

All of the improvements are expected to be completed by the end of July, according to the release.