FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville residents traded in Bourbon Street for Dickson Street Tuesday night as the city hosted the inaugural Mardi Gras Bead Crawl.

Attendees were able to collect beads from various bars on Dickson Street for the chance to win a cash prize at the end of the night.

Other events included a Fat Tuesday Masquerade Ball, a costume contest, and a crawfish boil.

“With the CDC kinda relaxing some of their guidelines and stuff, I feel people might think it’s safer to come out, and we think it is,” said Aaron Schauer, owner of The Piano Bar. “So we’re hoping that people take advantage of that over the next few weeks. The weather of course didn’t hurt.”

The event lasted until 2 a.m.