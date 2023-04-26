FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A recent study of current and future parking needs on Dickson Street in Fayetteville suggests that new parking options may be needed as the area grows.

The study says that of the 2,447 total parking spaces, only 1,519 of them are accessible to the public due to certain lots being private or restricted.

Kimley Horn, a planning and design consulting firm based out of North Carolina, conducted the study and looked at parking on and around Dickson Street.

“The area included in the Dickson/Block Parking Review is bordered on the north by West Lafayette Street, south by West Meadow Street, west by North University and Arkansas avenues and on the east by St. Charles and Block avenues,” the study said.

Representatives were on site for two event weekends in the fall, one with a show at the Walton Arts Center and one with a Razorback football game. Additionally, the firm was on site for a non-event weekend to collect data.

The study noted that the differing willingness to walk greatly influences where people park.

“Nighttime patrons to the district in general are willing to park within a five-minute walk from their destination. Performing arts patrons and even daytime patrons expect to be within a three-minute walk of their destination. Football fans are much more willing to park further away and walk upwards of 15 minutes to their destination,” the study said.

The study said that based on growth and new developments in the area an additional 125 spaces would be needed during non-peak events and an extra 500 would be needed for peak events.

The study offered solutions to the issue, including extending paid parking hours, integrating private lots into the parking system and even adding a new parking garage.

The study was presented to the Fayetteville City Council on Tuesday.