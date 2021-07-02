Dickson Street Theater to be renovated into basketball court

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Dickson Street staple is getting a makeover.

The old Dickson Street Theater has been vacant for a number of years, but thanks to a $236,000 grant, the building is being renovated into an art-themed basketball court.

Planners say the new addition will provide some much needed variety to the well-traveled street.

“I think it’s an exciting space,” Jessie Masters, development review manager of the city of Fayetteville said. “I think it’s going to be very active, very engaging. And something different to do on Dickson. People are constantly walking up and down Dickson so it will be nice to see a nice visual exhibition space. So, we’re excited.”

Construction on this project is scheduled to be completed this fall.