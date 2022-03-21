ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart AMP announced Monday morning Dierks Bentley is bringing his “Beers on Me” tour back to the Rogers venue on August 4 as part of the Cox Concert Series.

According to a press release, gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m. Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. with prices ranging from $29.50 to $99.50 plus fees.

Tickets can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center and AMP box offices, online at amptickets.com or by calling 479-443-5600.

Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added on to your order for $10 each. Ticket add-ons will only be delivered via mail.

Patrons will receive tickets and vouchers for add-ons within 30 days prior to the show date via the delivery method selected at checkout.