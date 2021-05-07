Dierks Bentley concert coming to Rogers in October

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Dierks Bentley is bringing his ‘Beers on Me Tour’ with Riley Green to the Walmart AMP in Rogers on Friday, October 22.

Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 14, with prices ranging from $40.50 to $95.25, plus applicable fees.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Dierks Bentley will bring his Beers on Me Tour with Riley Green to the Walmart AMP on October 22! Tickets go on sale Friday, May 14, at 10am. pic.twitter.com/k1eGSmGbnP — Walmart AMP (@walmart_amp) May 7, 2021

You can purchase tickets by calling (479) 443-5600, visiting www.amptickets.com or in-person at the Walmart AMP Box Office.

The Walton Arts Center’s Box Office remains closed to walk-up sales.

Lawn chair rentals and ‘Fast Track’ early access to the venue can also be added to orders for $10 each.

Bentley lasted played at the Walmart AMP in 2014, and Green last played the venue in 2019.