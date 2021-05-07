Dierks Bentley concert coming to Rogers in October

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Dierks Bentley is bringing his ‘Beers on Me Tour’ with Riley Green to the Walmart AMP in Rogers on Friday, October 22.

Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 14, with prices ranging from $40.50 to $95.25, plus applicable fees.

You can purchase tickets by calling (479) 443-5600, visiting www.amptickets.com or in-person at the Walmart AMP Box Office.

The Walton Arts Center’s Box Office remains closed to walk-up sales.

Lawn chair rentals and ‘Fast Track’ early access to the venue can also be added to orders for $10 each.

Bentley lasted played at the Walmart AMP in 2014, and Green last played the venue in 2019.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers