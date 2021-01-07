Diesel spill temporarily shuts down US 62 west of Fayetteville

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported that a vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler hitting a fuel tank caused a diesel spill that temporarily shut down 24 miles of US Highway 62 west of Fayetteville.

The portion of the highway that faced closure extended from west Fayetteville to the Oklahoma state line, impacting traffic in Prairie Grove, Farmington, Lincoln and Summers.

Traffic was temporarily detoured down Yukon Drive to South Wind back onto U.S. 62. in order to avoid the area.

Crews worked to clean up the spill and reopen the section of highway.

The highway was later reopened to normal traffic, though caution is still recommended when traveling through the area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers