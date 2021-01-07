Diesel spill temporarily shuts down US 62 west of Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported that a vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler hitting a fuel tank caused a diesel spill that temporarily shut down 24 miles of US Highway 62 west of Fayetteville.

The portion of the highway that faced closure extended from west Fayetteville to the Oklahoma state line, impacting traffic in Prairie Grove, Farmington, Lincoln and Summers.

Traffic was temporarily detoured down Yukon Drive to South Wind back onto U.S. 62. in order to avoid the area.

Crews worked to clean up the spill and reopen the section of highway.

The highway was later reopened to normal traffic, though caution is still recommended when traveling through the area.