Dietary goals for 2021

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – It’s the new year and many are thinking about their New Year resolutions. Coming out of 2020 many have taken on new health habits that are less than ideal.

For those looking to break those habits in 2021, it’s all about putting the bar somewhere you can reach it.

“Start small with rest I think it is ingrained in us as humans to just go from 0-100 at the start of a new year there is always a lot of talk about it so start slow,” says registered dietitian Brittney Sharp.

The USDA released its new “Dietary Guidelines for Americans” just before the new year and one area it put a lot of focus on is sugar and alcohol.

Sharp says, “I definitely think that sugar and alcohol can contribute to unhealthy behaviors… but our bodies are designed to break down sugar so if it is coming from things that are also providing a lot of nutritional punch like fruit its kind of just taking a look at where it coming from.”

Fitness Director for the Fayetteville Athletic Center Mica O’Dell agrees with Sharp that the biggest mistake people make going into the new year is going 0-100.

“Then it’s doesn’t seem like every year it’s this huge on-taking I have to change my whole life if they were to just make it more of a lifestyle and a habit it would just be so much easier on them,” says O’Dell.

But not news coming out of 2020 isn’t bad because some of the habits we picked up are good ones.

Sharp says, “more people who tried their hand at cooking from home or preparing more meals at home… so that allowed us to make better options or better choices.”

Sharp says what she preaches to all of her clients is moderation, you’re more likely to turn your new year’s resolution into a lifestyle if you don’t burn yourself out in the first couple of months.