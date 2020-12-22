Differences between Moderna and Pfizer vaccines

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) – Doses of the Moderna vaccine arrive in Arkansas.

There are a couple of differences between this vaccine and the Pfizer vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer vaccine for people age 16 and up.

The FDA said the Moderna version is only for those 18 or older.

Moderna vaccines are also stored at a more common temperature so they don’t require special freezers.

As of right now, we know of one location in Little Rock that currently has the Moderna vaccine on hand.

More are expected to receive it in the coming days.

