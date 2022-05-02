HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a press release, the Mid-America Science Museum in Hot Springs announced plans to present a new fully interactive exhibition called “Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals” starting on May 28 and running through August 20 of this year.

The exhibit features large-scale animatronic dinosaurs and interactive cases and displays. The exhibit company, Stage Nine Exhibits, engaged renowned paleontologist Thomas Williamson to consult and inform the exhibit.

“This new exhibit celebrates and explores the fascinating world of Dinosaurs at their prime and the catastrophic event that may have caused their extinction, while giving rise to our own species,” said Diane LaFollette, Museum executive director. “Think of it as a cross between the excitement of Jurassic Park and the adventure of Indiana Jones. We know that visitors of all ages are going to love it,” she added.

Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals will feature several special exhibits:

Dinosaur fossil hunters’ Jeep truck and tools

Interactive Dinosaur draw and animation station

10 Animatronic Dinosaurs and Mammals

Full size T-Rex skull replica

Geology interactive with augmented reality sand play

Large Dinosaur mouth photo op

Day of the Event Comet Puzzle

Video fossil scanning station with interactive display

A Dinosaur fossil dig

The exhibit is included with Museum general admission. Adults are $12, children ages 3-12: $10, and seniors aged 65 and older, teachers and military: $11. The museum hours are Tuesday – Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays, 1 to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit www.midamericamuseum.org or call (501) 767-3461. The Museum follows the CDC guidelines for masks and social distancing. The museum is located at 500 Mid America Blvd. in Hot Springs.