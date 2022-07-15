BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crystal Bridge’s Dirty South Weekend, which celebrates a century of southern Black culture through performances and conversations, starts Friday.

All weekend long there will be artists, performers and speakers bringing the Dirty South exhibition to life and tying into the legacy of the African American south.

Alejo Beneddetti is the exhibition’s in-house curator. He said southern Black culture is important to Arkansas specifically, influencing things like hip hop, jazz and blues.

The weekends’ performances will help illustrate the complexity of southern Black culture.

“It is really thinking about how all of these different conversations are happening historically, but also happening right now in this moment,” said Beneddetti.

The Dirty South Weekend kicks off Friday with a concert at the art museum at 7 PM. Saturday will be filled with conversation about the exhibition followed by a rap concert with Big Boi and Run the Jewels.

Throughout the day Sunday, you can meet the artists behind the exhibition’s work.

The Dirty South Exhibition will only be at Crystal Bridges until July 25, but throughout the weekend you can visit for free.

For a list of performances and conversations highlighting southern Black culture, you can head to its website here.