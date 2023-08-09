WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — A bill to simplify disaster assistance applications passes the United States Senate.

The Disaster Assistance Simplification Act would require FEMA to establish a universal application for people seeking federal assistance to recover from natural disasters like tornadoes, floods and wildfires.

Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma is one of the cosponsors of the bill. He released a statement further explaining the bill:

Our families, nonprofits, and churches are the first boots on the ground in a disaster situation, but the federal government does have a unique role in providing timely disaster assistance to families and businesses. I’ve consistently heard from Oklahoma disaster victims about how difficult and disjointed the process was when they were trying to put their life back together. That’s just bad customer service. Our proposal creates one online application portal to use across federal agencies to ensure disaster victims can easily apply for assistance on their phone or tablet while they clean up. Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma

The bill now heads to the House.