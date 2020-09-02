Disaster declaration issued for Scott County

News

SCOTT COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A disaster declaration was issued Wednesday, September 2, for Scott County after days of heavy rain, which in turn caused flooding,

Scott County Facebook Photo. Dooley Road in the Boles Community

The declaration was issued by Judge James Forbes.

Eighteen homes have been flooded, according to the Scott County dispatcher.

One swift water rescue was “successfully” completed Wednesday afternoon off Fuller Road and Highway 71. Trooper 36 Skyler Mcelroy was involved in the rescue.

A swift water rescue also happened at Dooley Road in the Boles Community, according to the dispatcher.

Several agencies have been checking on roads, residences and helping stranded drivers.

  • Scott County Deputies
  • AGFC Wildlife Officers
  • Waldron Police
  • Mansfield Police
  • Arkansas State Troopers

