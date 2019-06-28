Disaster unemployment assistance offered for two local counties

ARKANSAS (KFTA) — Crawford and Sebastian County residents who have been unable to work due recent flooding and severe storms may qualify for disaster unemployment assistance.

Anyone filing for this type of assistance must do so by July 12.

Crawford and Sebastian Counties, as well as six additional counties, were declared federal disaster areas due to the recent flooding and severe storms.

As a result, disaster unemployment assistance is being offered to people in those counties. Those who have temporarily not worked because of the damage and don’t qualify for regular unemployment insurance benefits — including people who are self-employed — may be eligible for the assistance program.

Unemployment benefits for those who qualify will be offered for up to 28 weeks. Compensation will be offered for the week ending June 1, and the final week to be offered will be Dec. 7.

Claims may be filed for both Crawford and Sebastian Counties in Fort Smith at 616 Garrison Ave., Room 101. For additional information call 783-0231.

There is not a claims office in Crawford County. ‘

Additional counties that qualify for disaster unemployment assistance include: