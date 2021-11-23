Discovery continues in Richard Barnett Capitol riot case, trial date will be set on February 1

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A pretrial hearing Tuesday in the case of Richard Barnett of Gravette saw both sides agree that additional time is needed for discovery before proceeding to trial.

Barnett, 61, is facing federal charges for his role in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Speaking for the prosecution, attorney Mary L. Dohrmann told the court that their discovery efforts are “almost complete,” but that “there may be a trickle of additional documents.” The main concern is related to “global discovery productions” that will be available to both sides, including television and body camera footage.

She stated that the prosecution expects to wrap up discovery by the end of the calendar year and requested 60 days until the next hearing.

Judge Christoper R. Cooper noted that “trial dates are being set each and every day” for other January 6 defendants, and he asked why this particular case should be any different.

Joseph D. McBride spoke for the defense, stating that they “need to get our eyes on all of the materials,” but that they are “on track to trial, subject to developments.”

The judge scheduled the next hearing for February 1, 2022, stating that at that time, the court will “either set a trial date…or a change of plea hearing.”

He added that by then, “it will be time to fish or cut bait.”

He noted that the hearing would take place over video, then adjourned the hearing at 12:11 p.m. Central time.