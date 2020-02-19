Discussing children’s heart health with ACNW

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — February is American Heart Month. Arkansas Children’s Northwest in Springdale is helping children across Northwest Arkansas live active, healthy lives despite being diagnosed with heart defects at birth.

Dr. Kevin Hinkle stopped by Fox 24 News to discuss just how common it is for children to be born with heart defects and how advances in medical technology are helping to make these cases even more treatable, aimed at helping children grow into healthy adults.

Hinkle also discussed signs parents should look out for and where parents kind can find information on additional resources.

“It’s actually more common than we think. If you’re going to be born with some sort of congenital defect or an issue, the most common is a heart defect. It’s about 1 in 100 kids that are born with a heart defect.” said Hinkle.

For more info on pediatric heart health and the various types of common heart defects, visit the American Heart Associaton’s website.