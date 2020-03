HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Huntsville School District invested in a product that should be safer around students.

The new disinfectant sprayers are not harmful to children, yet kill viruses, according to the school district.

“This is in addition to other disinfectant measures to keep our students and staff safe,” according to a Facebook post by the district.

The item is available at a time when there is a COVID-19 pandemic.