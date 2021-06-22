Disney World guest is filmed hopping out of ride vehicle, allegedly trying to steal a cucumber

A guest at Disney World was filmed hopping out of a ride vehicle over the weekend. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

(NEXSTAR) – A guest at Walt Disney World was filmed hopping on and off an attraction over the weekend, allegedly in pursuit of a cucumber.

The incident took place on the Living With the Land attraction at Epcot, which is described as a “gentle boat tour” of Disney World’s experimental greenhouses and agricultural areas. In the footage, which was initially posted to TikTok, a woman can be seen jumping off the boat, reaching for something from one of the vines, and then stumbling — and falling — as she attempts to return to the ride vehicle. Guests are not permitted to stand up or exit the attraction.

As seen in both the original video and the re-uploaded version, on-screen messages appear to indicate that the woman was attempting to steal a cucumber growing from one of the vines.

The video was removed from TikTok earlier this week, along with the user’s entire account. However, it has since been shared with WDW News Today, a Disney-focused news outlet not affiliated with The Walt Disney Company

Viewers are now describing the woman’s actions as dangerous and “completely inappropriate.”

Another Disney guest, who filmed the same guest from a different angle, claims that she, along with other members of her party, had repeatedly jumped out of their ride cars during the tour.

I had the luxury of sitting behind these morons. They actually jumped off the boat 4 different times during the ride. pic.twitter.com/1hycg6xgj2 — Mark Avis (@bizmark23) June 21, 2021

“I had the luxury of sitting behind these morons. They actually jumped off the boat 4 different times during the ride,” he wrote.

A representative for Disney World was not available to comment on the incident. The resort’s current policies prohibit engaging in unsafe or disruptive behavior in the park. Children are also required to be supervised at all times.

Disney World isn’t above banning guests from the park entirely, either. In early May, Walt Disney World issued a “lifetime ban” to a former employee who had previously filmed himself drinking water from the park’s decorative fountains.