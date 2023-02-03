FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville Police Department dispatcher and her family lost everything in a house fire on Jan. 19. Since then, Natisha Claypool, also known as Tisha, said the community has poured out an abundance of support for her, her husband Jeremy, and her two kids.

Jeremy was in the bedroom when he hear an unusual sound. He got up and noticed the living room was full of smoke. He said they had just moved into their dream home. The first thing Jeremy did was make sure his two kids got out of the house safely.

Then he tried to salvage whatever he could.

“You always hear that there’s nothing in the house worth dying for. When it’s things that you’ve worked for all of your life, and you came from nothing, everything’s worth giving your life for,” said Jeremy.

Tisha wasn’t home when the fire happened. She was working at the Fayetteville Police Department. Tisha is the assistant dispatch manager at the department and has been in dispatch for the past 26 years, helping people in the community.

“To help them in their time of need, and then they turn right back and give it to you, it’s amazing,” said Tisha.

Jordan Overland is a dispatch supervisor at the Fayetteville Police Department. He has worked in the dispatch center for nearly five years. He said the support the Claypool family has received has been significant.

“Tisha has been around the community for a long time, and she’s made a lot of friends along the way because of her personality and what she brings to the table,” said Overland.

Since the fire, an online fundraiser has raised over $19,000. A post from the Fayetteville Police Department was shared over 150 times.

“A lot of people say, you’re in our thoughts and prayers. But, when you’re the victim, you feel it. More importantly than that $19,000- it’s that $19,000 of love,” said Tisha.

Working in dispatch for nearly 30 years, she is always hearing about accidents and disasters. She’s never on the other side of it. She said watching the first responders work was surreal, and expressed her gratitude for all the first responders on the scene that helped carry items out of her home to salvage.

Both Jeremy and Tisha are incredibly grateful for the family, friends, co-workers and community members that have stepped up to help during a tragic time.

“I will still be here, and I will still do everything I can to help our community. I just hope that someday I can return the favor,” said Tisha.

Jeremy said while they don’t know what they immediately need, they’re asking everyone for their love, support and prayers.

The Claypools are living with Tisha’s parents right now. They hope to eventually rebuild their home.

You can find a link to the online fundraiser here.