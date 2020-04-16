Dispatchers are essential workers

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As thousands of Arkansans are working from home, essential workers are still going to work every day to protect our community.

Jennifer Reynolds, Benton County Emergency Communications Director, said dispatchers are the link to several services to keep community members safe.

From helping the sick to house fires, without them, help wouldn’t arrive.

“Coincidently our call volume has not really slowed down in comparison that a lot of people may have anticipated. They’re very much needed still to be here in the office,” she said.

Due to the nature of their jobs, Reynolds said the “thank you’s” are not something they hear a lot so be sure to thank your fellow dispatchers.