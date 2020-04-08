Dispensary in Northwest Arkansas surpasses 1,000 pounds sold

News
Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Releaf Center in Bentonville is now the second dispensary in the state to surpass 1,000 pounds in sales.

Green Springs Medical located in Hot Springs was the first.

Arkansans have spent $59.56 million to obtain 9,421 pounds of medical marijuana since the first dispensary opened in May 2019.

More than 9,421 pounds of medical marijuana has been sold in Arkansas resulting in $59.56 million in total sales.

There are currently 21 dispensaries open for business across the state.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Trending Stories