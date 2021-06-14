Dive teams searching at Prairie Creek after possible drowning

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Emergency crews were called to Prairie Creek on Beaver Lake for a possible drowning on Sunday night.

According to Lt. Shannon Jenkins with Benton County Sheriff’s Office, dive teams are on the scene in Rogers on Monday morning canvassing the area, but, as of this time, there is no word on the possible victim.

The search began when crews received the initial call at around 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, but it was suspended at around 1:30 a.m., Jenkins said.

Crews then returned at first light, and dive crews are still in the water as of 10:00 a.m. on Monday.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for further details.