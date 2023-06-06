FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — DJ and music producer Steve Aoki is coming to JJ’s Live in Fayetteville on Sept. 8.

The stop will reportedly be his first performance in the Ozarks.

“This is the most I’ve been excited about a show at JJ’s Live all year,” JJ’s Chief Operating Officer Jillian Hamm said. “To no one’s surprise we’ve already gotten an insane response from our social following so I imagine this show will sell really well.”

A release from JJ’s says that the venue hopes to “start a wave of much anticipated EDM acts following Steve Aoki’s performance in September.”

Aoki, the highest-grossing electronic dance artist in North America, joins the likes of Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Parker McCollum, Third Eye Blind, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and many others to have performed in the venue.

Doors for Steve Aoki open at 6:00pm. Music will begin at 7:30pm. This show is for all ages. For tickets to see Steve Aoki visit www.jjslive.com.