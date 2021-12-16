Do you need the booster shot to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansans ages 16 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 booster dose and doctors are encouraging everyone to get the third shot.

Currently, the CDC considers people to be fully vaccinated if they have received the first two doses of the vaccine, but Dr. Joe Thompson with the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement said that definition could soon change to include the booster. Although, the CDC has yet to make it official.

Dr. Thompson said he thinks people should consider themselves fully vaccinated now if they have received the third dose.

“So everyone now is recommended to get a booster shot to ramp that immunity back up to keep that protection optimal against COVID-19,” Thompson said.

He also said there is not enough information to know if another booster dose will be needed to fight the omicron variant of the virus.