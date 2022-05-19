BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Dog Dock Diving will return to CoolWag in Bentonville with the 2022 June Jumpers event.

According to a press release, the event starts on Friday, June 3, and ends on Sunday, June 5 with registration open now through May 27 at midnight Central Time.

Dogs will participate in events including the Air Retrieve, Hydro Dash, and Distance Jump. Each dog is encouraged to run the length of the dock and jump as far as it can and land in the water, with the judges measuring the distance of the jump and speed of the dash.

CoolWag is located at 210 Prairie Lane in Bentonville.

Competition Times

Friday, June 3: 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 4: 10:00 a.m.

Sunday, June 5: 10:00 a.m.

“Try its” are also available for $10 for 3-minute tries for dogs who want to take their first dive. Online registration is available at: https://www.coolwag.com/dock-diving.

For more information about this event or others coming later this summer, you can email info@coolwag.com.