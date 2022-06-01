CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas doctor, who had formal complaints filed against him that accuse him of conducting inappropriate exams, is closing his practice.

Dr. Adam Maass is an endocrinologist and partner with Main Street Medical Associates in Cave Springs. According to an automated message you get when calling the practice, the office will only remain open through June 30, 2022, to help patients transition care and fulfill refills.

It went on to say that current patients will receive a release of information form in the mail that needs to be returned to the office for records to be transferred to a new provider. The message did not explain why the doctor and his partner have decided to close.

Seven women have filed formal complaints against Dr. Maass with the Arkansas State Medical Board. The women allege he exposed and fondled their breasts during routine exams.

The first alleged victim came forward in 2007. The medical board reviewed her complaint and determined it did not rise to the level of “gross negligence or ignorant malpractice” which is required for disciplinary action to be taken under the Arkansas medical practices act.

When an additional three women came forward in 2021, the board temporarily suspended Maass’ license. During his suspension, another three women lodged similar complaints against him.

Board members ultimately voted to reinstate his license when he appeared before them in December 2021, after he underwent rehabilitation at a Professional Renewal Center.

The doctor also entered into a five-year monitoring contract with the medical foundation. It requires he now provide a physical exam consent form to be signed by all new and existing patients, meet with a mentor who provides monthly reports to the medical board, take part in continued education, and submit to quarterly polygraphs, among other requirements.

He also needs to provide regular updates to the board. Maass is scheduled to appear before board members on June 9, 2022.

Not only did Maass’ alleged victims formally complain to the medical board, but some also filed police reports with their local police departments. Both Washington and Benton Counties confirm they have active criminal investigations into the doctor and are actively working to decide whether to press charges against him.

KNWA/FOX24 reached out to Maass’ attorney for comment about his practice closing and the criminal investigation into him, but we did not hear back.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 as we continued to investigate.