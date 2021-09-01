Doctor emphasizes dangers of taking ivermectin

Nevada Poison Control has reported an increase in calls concerning people who say they were exposed to ivermectin, even as doctors and government agencies warn that its usage is not approved to treat COVID-19. (KLAS)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Dr. Michael Bolding with Washington Regional emphasizes the dangers of people with COVID-19 being prescribed medication like ivermectin.

They are not being prescribed treatments that have been proven to work like monoclonal antibodies or the Regeneron treatment.

“I personally know of a 29-year-old and a 31-year-old who passed in our hospital in the last couple months who both received ivermectin prescriptions and were not referred for monoclonal antibodies,” Bolding said.

New research from the Mayo Clinic finds that infusion may reduce the risk of hospitalization among high-risk patients with COVID-19 by 70%.

Those who did need to be hospitalized were less likely to be admitted to the intensive care unit or die.

Treatments are available at UAMS Northwest, Community Clinic, and some pharmacies.

At Mercy, if someone tests positive for COVID-19, they will get the Regeneron treatment.

Washington Regional has a monoclonal antibody infusion clinic.