LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas psychiatrist under investigation for Medicaid fraud and facing accusations of false imprisonment has resigned from the Arkansas State Medical Board.

Dr. Brian Hyatt was the medical director of Northwest Medical Center’s behavioral health unit from Jan. 2018 to May 2022.

Hyatt also served on the Arkansas State Medical Board since 2019. His resignation was submitted May 16 this year.

“Due to personal matters that have nothing to do with the Board, I believe it is in my best interest–and in the best interest of the Board–to tender my resignation at this time. I feel that my continued participation in future Board meetings may be a distraction from the Board’s duties and its primary focus, and at this time, I am not able to give the time and attention needed for Board matters,” Hyatt’s resignation said.

“I am not resigning because of any wrongdoing on my part but so that the Board may continue its important work without delay or distraction. I will continue to defend myself in the proper forum against the false allegations being made against me,” Hyatt said.

Investigators believe Hyatt was overbilling Medicaid at a time when former patients claimed they hardly ever saw the doctor. As part of that investigation, the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit says it decided to audit all of the care provided to every patient in the unit on March 15, 2022.

Hyatt’s Medicaid billing privileges have been suspended while he is investigated for Medicaid Fraud.