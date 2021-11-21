Doctors urge parents to get kids vaccinated before Christmas

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Christmas is five weeks away and doctors are encouraging parents to start the COVID-19 vaccination process for their children.

Dr. Robert Williams with Arkansas Children’s said the vaccine adds an extra layer of protection when families gather for the upcoming holidays.

“This adds a layer of safety for not just the child, but for everyone else who’s exposed to that child,” Williams said.

This comes as Arkansas has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases during the past week. Dr. Joe Thompson with the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, said the state is seeing more infections in residents in school districts.

“Last week we had no schools in the red zone, we have eight school districts now with over 50 per 10,000 new infections just in the past two weeks,” Thompson said.

Dr. Williams said children ages 5-11 are one of the last pockets where the virus can hide.

“Wouldn’t it be nice if we could get those folks vaccinated and take care of that last little hiding place for the COVID virus to hang out,” Williams said.

Williams and Thompson said they encourage people to talk to their loved ones about how you’re going to protect each other from the virus, so that everyone can have a safe holiday season.