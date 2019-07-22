Doctors warn importance of heat safety at parks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The summertime is perfect for enjoying Arkansas’ numerous parks and outdoor features. With the temperatures soaring above 90 degrees, it’s important to do so with safety in mind.

Too much time under the sun can cause heat exhaustion or heat stroke, said Dr. Randy Conover, a family physician in Centerton. While a stroke occurs when the heat starts to affect a person’s organs, exhaustion can breed its own host of problems, including fatigue, lightheadedness and shortness of breath. Conover said its best to get someone experiencing symptoms of exhaustion to a cool area and supply him or her with water.

Conover said it’s best to call emergency services if someone exhibits these symptoms.

Walker Park is a heavily-visited park in Fayetteville, and kids can venture over to the playground, skate park and fields. The recently-installed splash zone gives kids a chance to play and cool off.

Even in a situation where a park has water features, its best to use sunscreen (and reapply often), have a supply of cold water and take breaks from activity.