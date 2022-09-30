WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One of two criminal trials for a Northwest Arkansas doctor accused of sexual assault has been delayed until December.

On September 30, Judge Mark Lindsay in the Circuit Court of Washinton County granted a continuance request by Adam Maass, 51, changing the trial start date to December 16. The trial had been set to begin on October 18.

Felony charges against Maass filed by Washington County prosecutor Matt Durrett on June 10 stated that “on or about November 3, 2020, the defendant engaged in sexual contact with a medical patient by forcible compulsion.” A second charge alleges that Maass did the same with a different victim “on or between October 1, 2020, and October 31, 2020.”

Maass is also facing a separate sexual assault charge in Benton County. In that case, the Cave Springs Police Department received a complaint in February 2022 that Maass allegedly touched a woman’s breast without her consent while performing a medical exam.

Since 2007, seven victims have filed formal complaints against Maass with the Arkansas State Medical Board, and the board suspended his license in August 2021. In December 2021, his license was reinstated after a review determined that the original complaint “did not rise to the level of ‘gross negligence or ignorant malpractice’ which is required for disciplinary action to be taken under the Arkansas medical practices act.”

Maass has a pretrial hearing scheduled in the Benton County case on November 7. He has entered not guilty pleas in both cases.