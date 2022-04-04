FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A three-part documentary series about an Arkansas man that jumped off a bridge and vanished in 1977 debuts tonight on HBO.

“The Invisible Pilot”, produced by Adam McKay, examines the disappearance and subsequent search for Hazen’s Gary Betzner, who stopped on a bridge due to car trouble, popped the hood to check on his engine, then dove into the White River. According to a press release, “Years later, a mysterious story emerges involving hypnosis, secret identities and a double life of dangerous missions and law-breaking.”

The docuseries is directed by Emmy-winning filmmakers Phil Lott and Ari Mark and unfolds over three chapters, “each one divulging new, shocking surprises.” The series will premiere on HBO at 8 p.m. Central time and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Future new episodes will debut at the same time.