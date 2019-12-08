FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Fayetteville police and firefighters hosted their annual Dodgeball for Doggies at the Fayetteville Athletic Club Saturday, Dec. 7.

The competition was to raise money to support local animal rescues.

Attendees were asked to donate pet supplies.

“… We have these events where we can bring their families with them and have a good time but we can still help support our communities… so it’s a win-win for everybody,” said Cpl. Tiffany Lindley with the police department.

After four years of dodgeball games, this was the first time Fayetteville police won.