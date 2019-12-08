Dodgeball for Doggies

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Fayetteville police and firefighters hosted their annual Dodgeball for Doggies at the Fayetteville Athletic Club Saturday, Dec. 7.

The competition was to raise money to support local animal rescues.

Attendees were asked to donate pet supplies.

“… We have these events where we can bring their families with them and have a good time but we can still help support our communities… so it’s a win-win for everybody,” said Cpl. Tiffany Lindley with the police department.

After four years of dodgeball games, this was the first time Fayetteville police won.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss