SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale Fire Department reported that a dog has died after a fire at a single-story apartment complex.

On February 13 at approximately 8:30 p.m., multiple fire units responded to a 911 call reporting a residential structure fire on Rhodes Ave.

According to a press release, firefighters arrived and found an apartment complex “with flames and smoke showing from a corner unit.”

Members of Engine 1 initiated entry through the front door of the apartment, and Battalion 1 then arrived on scene and took command. Another engine was assigned to search, and they found a dog and removed it from the building.

Life-saving efforts were initiated, but they were unsuccessful.

Once the fire was suppressed, crews made sure all of the fire was put out. According to the report, the scene was placed under control approximately one hour after crews first arrived. No civilians or fire personnel injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.