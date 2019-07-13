Dog lovers unite for second annual Bark Bash

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The second annual Bark Bash is coming to the Fayetteville Town Center on Saturday.

The event invites dog owners and their pets to enjoy a day of fun featuring play areas, treats, and local dog-friendly vendors.

If you don’t own a dog, or you want to add another to your family, several adoptable pups and representing organizations will also be present.

Bark Bash is free to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring a donation item. Gently-used toys, beds, accessories, and food are suggested.

All dogs are required to be vaccinated and well-socialized. Attendees will be required to fill out a waiver.

The event runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.