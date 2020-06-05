Dogpatch USA sells for more than $1M; buyer remains anonymous

NEWTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Dogpatch USA, a 400-plus acre park in Newton County, Arkansas, has a new owner as of May 29, 2020.

The area is in the unincorporated community of Marble Falls; it’s between Harrison and Jasper on the 7 Byway.

Springdale’s Cantrell-Griffin Business Brokers handled the sale transaction and told KNWA/FOX24 that the buyer’s name, and amount, could not be disclosed.

However, a source close to the sale said, “it’s a $1.12 million cash offer.”

Late last year, Great American Spillproof Products (GASP), the company that owns the land, fell behind on payments, and the property was set to be auctioned on March 3, 2020. That’s when an interested buyer came forward.

GASP CEO Charles “Bud” Pelsor said he and his business partner, CFO Jim Robertson, paid some money to keep the auction from happening, according to Pelsor’s grandson Dylan Kemper.

The deal became serious and then COVID-19 happened. That delayed by transaction and moved the actual closing date.

The new owner is listed as Down By the Falls LLC in Delaware.

PROPERTY BACKGROUND

The park was in business from 1968 to 1993. The “theme” was based on the popular comic strip, Li’l Abner — created by Al Capp. Over the years, the property changed ownership at least four times. By 1993, the park was abandoned because of a lack of money.

August 2014: Pelsor and business partner Robertson bought the property.

January 31, 2018: Heritage USA, Inc., David Hare, was supposed to buy/lease the park from Pelsor and Robertson. The plan was to rename and revamp Dogpatch USA, but the deal fell through.

March 3, 2020: A foreclosure sale was pending, according to the owners, but a cash buyer came forward. GASP paid to keep the property from getting auctioned.

A BUSINESS PLAN MOVING FORWARD

While the Dogpatch dream did not materialize for the owners, they still own GASP and are promoting a product for dogs. Pelsor’s grandson, Dylan Kemper is the Great American Spillproof Products Chief Operating Officer. “We’re doing something with Dogpatch where it will be in better hands … it’s bittersweet,” said Kemper. For now, he’s busy working and promoting the “Buddy Bowl.”

“Spill Proof” Inventor Charles “Bud” Pelsor (2007).

