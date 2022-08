FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —- Fayetteville Fire Department rescued two dogs after responding to a structure fire at a Fayetteville apartment complex on August 27.

A Facebook post from the Fayetteville Fire Department states that it was a quick fire attack. Firefighters searched through the apartment finding two dogs and were treated with oxygen.

No one was injured and the only damage was to the apartment involved.