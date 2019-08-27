Doing Good: Helping wounded vets live an active life

A veteran who lost his legs in combat, now volunteers for the organization that changed his life.

Fayetteville, Ark. (KNWA) — Veterans give their lives to serve our country. Sheep Dog Impact Assistance makes sure they are not forgotten when their careers are cut short.

Scott Robert West wasted no time serving his country.

“I joined the military straight out of high school. I was 17 years old when I got into basic,” he said.

Soon after, he was in Iraq, on a mission down a dangerous road in the middle of the night.

“We called that road from Zulu one zero to Tango one zero I.E.D. Alley; Death Valley,” he said.

Living up to its name, West was hit by an I.E.D. He remembers it vividly.

“My buddies are sitting around me talking to me. Hey man, we’re going to be home soon. We’re going to be back at home. We’re going to be with our families,” he said, not realizing at the time he had lost both of his legs.

West lost both of his legs serving in Iraq.

He flat-lined three times as doctors fought to save him.

“From the time that I died from the time that I woke up felt like 15 seconds. It was more like 3 and a half days. I remember saying that fox hole prayer. Lord, please let me live. I swear I’ll do everything right. I’ll do everything you want me to do. I woke up at Walter Reed next to my parents,” he said.

His prayers were answered. But his career was over.

“I found myself in a depressed state. In the corner, isolating, PTSD, self-medicating,” West said.

He got addicted to drugs. His wife divorced him.

“You can see the challenge and the struggle that came with no longer being part of something you felt defined who you were,” Sgt. Maj. Lance Nutt said.

Sgt. Maj. Lance Nutt served in the USMC, following his father’s footsteps.

Nutt felt it when he retired from the Marine Corp.

“Their lives are not over just because they may not be serving any longer,” Nutt said.

So he started Sheep Dog Impact Assistance. Part of his mission is now to get veterans off the couch. He does that in part with Sheep Dog’s Outdoor Adventures.

West’s first one was a skydiving trip.

“It was a blast. I loved it,” he said.

Then, he was hooked.

“They started calling me the next day saying, hey, when are we going to see you again. When are you coming back? We want you to run a spartan race. We want you to come to Yosemite with us,” West said.

He found a new brotherhood and a new lease on life.

“When I found Sheep Dog, I found myself giving myself a purpose again and staying busy. I think that’s what’s kept me clean,” he said.

Now he’s giving back, volunteering full time for the organization.

The next Outdoor Adventure is on Thursday. Veterans will do rock crawling and ax throwing.

These adventures are just part of how Sheep Dog helps vets. For all the resources it has to offer, click here.